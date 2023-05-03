Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.