Sourceless Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $462.30 million and $213.90 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,571.16 or 1.00046828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0220144 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

