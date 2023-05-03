S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.21. 322,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,594. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.80. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

