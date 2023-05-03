SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. 255,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

