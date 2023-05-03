SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

