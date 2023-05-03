SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 203,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 130,152 shares.The stock last traded at $78.94 and had previously closed at $79.11.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.