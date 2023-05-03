SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,632,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 675% from the previous session’s volume of 210,602 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $33.42.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 167,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

