Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 33,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 216,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

