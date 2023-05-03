Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 33,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 216,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

