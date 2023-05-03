SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Shares Bought by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. SportsMap Tech Acquisition accounts for about 2.5% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.64% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAP. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,145,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SMAP stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

About SportsMap Tech Acquisition

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

