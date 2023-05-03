Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

SPT opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

