Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $28.12. 519,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 695,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Squarespace Trading Down 14.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Squarespace by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

