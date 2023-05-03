SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,904,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

