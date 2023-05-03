STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,558,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,933 shares.The stock last traded at $35.29 and had previously closed at $34.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

