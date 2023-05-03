State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $104.28 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chubb worth $104,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CB opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

