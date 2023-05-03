State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $115.28 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $115,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

BA stock opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.18. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

