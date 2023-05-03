State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $125.56 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $125,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 6.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

