State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,060 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $243,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $614.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $622.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

