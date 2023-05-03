State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,440 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $122,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 89,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $436.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.63 and its 200 day moving average is $409.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

