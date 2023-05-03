Status Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $100.04 million and $2.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,625.62 or 0.99781066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,959,732 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,850,959,731.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02597285 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,121,392.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

