Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of STRL opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $4,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,107 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,297 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.