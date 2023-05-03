Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 120940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

