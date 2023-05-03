Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.53

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 25459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,623 shares of company stock worth $134,450. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

