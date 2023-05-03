Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 4,663,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,865. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

