Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. 1,487,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

