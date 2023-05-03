Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,276,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363,186. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

