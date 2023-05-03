Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,678.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,630 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,539. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

