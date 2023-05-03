Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,344 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.54. 107,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,136. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $137.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

