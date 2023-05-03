Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. 1,601,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,720. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.