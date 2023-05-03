Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,559 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 4,317,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,441,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

