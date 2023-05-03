Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.85. The company had a trading volume of 148,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.84 and a 200-day moving average of $474.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

