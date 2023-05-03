StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. AMREP has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.