StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. AMREP has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.