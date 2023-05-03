StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
About Ballantyne Strong
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.