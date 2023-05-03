StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.