StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

