StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

