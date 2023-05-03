StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $23.68 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

