StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $23.68 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
