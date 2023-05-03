StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

