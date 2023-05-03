StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.80 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.14.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
