StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.80 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

