StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Featured Stories

