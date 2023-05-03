StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,751. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Stories

