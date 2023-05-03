StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of SILC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 7,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. Silicom has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

