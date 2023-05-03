StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $41.31.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Read More

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.