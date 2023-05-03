StockNews.com Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Buy

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $41.31.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.