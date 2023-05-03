Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0569 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $734,626.30 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

