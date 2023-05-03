Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,688,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,962,000 after buying an additional 980,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

