Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Shares Up 2.3%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

