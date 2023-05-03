Sunoco LP (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Sunoco by 15.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

