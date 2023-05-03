SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Position Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.37% of SunOpta worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 118,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $933.00 million, a PE ratio of -101.75 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

