Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $123.07, with a volume of 2056922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

