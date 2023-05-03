Susquehanna Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $70.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.