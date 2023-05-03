Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Head to Head Contrast

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.08 -$119.20 million ($2.37) -1.94 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -175.89% -54.42% -31.85% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sutro Biopharma and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 276.81%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

